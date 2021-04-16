Watch: Expat Shows off Football Skills to Foil Robbery Bid in Dubai, Earns Twitter's Praise

A man from Kerala is being hailed as a hero after he showed extraordinary courage to foil a daylight robbery bid in a busy Dubai market. As the robber tried to escape with Rs 40 lakh (4 lakh dirham) in cash, the 40-year-old first moved to block his way but instantly collected his thoughts and just extended his foot to down the thief, the local media reported.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a masked man, later identified as Jaffer Parapurath from Kozhikode in Kerala, entering his uncle’s cafeteria in Deira’s Bani Yas area in Dubai, when he hears people outside yelling “thief”. He immediately steps out of the shop and sees a man sprinting in his direction with a cover of cash.

Parapurath first moved to block the suspect’s way but then stepped back and legged him like a football. The suspect fell a few yards away from him face-down.

“The thief was being chased. I wanted to catch him, but realised he was running too fast. I just extended my foot and he tripped. My brother, Najeeb, also threw a chair in his path. The thief fell because of a combination of these two factors,” Jaffer told Khaleej Times.

The video shows other men surrounding the thief and then restraining him. The stolen money was handed over to its owner, the media report said.

Parapurath’s intervention is being lauded on the internet with everyone praising him for his timely wit that helped nab the culprit.

One user however pointed out towards the sad reality that during such desperate times, with so many people now without jobs or food to put on the table, ‘such acts of desperation by common people who just want to survive by any means will become very common.’

The incident happened on April 12 around 2.30 pm local time.

Parapurath is in the United Arab Emirates on a short term visa. He said he has lost his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now he is looking for a job as a driver. Indians form one of the largest part of the UAE population as more than 34 lakh Indian expats are estimated to be living in the country.

