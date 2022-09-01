Watch: F1 Fans Left Amazed By Flying Man on Track at Belgian Grand Prix

Everyone is fond of some sport or another. Some people like to play sports, while others can’t miss watching it on TV. Formula One racing is such a game, which people love to watch. High-speed cars are thrilling. However, people at the stadium as well as those watching at home got an even more astonishing sight during the Belgian Grand Prix.

On Saturday, F1 fans watching the qualifying session were left stunned after a man whizzed over the racetrack on a fly board.

Many captured the bind-blowing stunt on camera and it was shared immediately online by several users. But the clip that received the most shares and got everyone talking was filmed by a user called Nienke (@avoidingtmrw). He shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Someone just flew over the circuit F1, BelgianGP.”

In the video going viral, a man can be seen going on a flying board. He’s having so much fun and it looked like it was his daily chore. The name of the person performing the stunt is Frankie Zapata, a French inventor who took his flight from La Source Corner, flying for 400 meters without any U-turn. This isn’t the first time he has done this, earlier in the year 2019 too, he flew over the F1 track and paid tribute to French driver Anthony Hubert.

The video has garnered more than 3.7 million views. People got very excited after watching this 10-second video clip, and thousands of people have retweeted it.

