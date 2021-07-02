WATCH: Face of Leopard Trapped during Rescue Operations in Assam Goes Viral

People generally fear encounters with wild animals but a group of people in Assam went ahead to rescue a leopard after it fell into a 20-feet deep well. The wild cat found itself in a precarious situation and looked exhausted. The animal struggled hard to stay afloat for several hours in neck-deep water. On learning about the incident, a group of wildlife rescuers went ahead with the mission and rescued the wild cat. The forest officials have stated that the adult leopard was spotted in a well at Madhab Nagar on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Villagers learned about the leopard when they heard roars echoing from the well and alerted the forest department about the same. After rescuing it, the wild cat was wrapped in a net to avoid chaos in the surrounding. The leopard was later released into its natural habitat, the wild forest.

Though the video is getting viral on social media sites, an image of the leopard staring out of the well has gathered more viewership. Several people had shared the story of the wild cat along with the image on the microblogging site. And Twitter users have dropped in some sensible and hilarious replies to it. While many praised the rescuers for helping the wild cat, some wondered how the cat had fallen into the well. One of the users on Twitter wrote that the leopard must be busy clicking selfies, therefore he fell.

Many users were in awe of his eyes, while some got scared. Referring to the first photo, a user wrote, “This still gives me chill.” Another wrote, “Spooky".

Earlier this year, a leopard in Maharashtra had fallen into a 40-feet-deep well and was saved from drowning by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest department. A two-hour-long rescue operation was held to get the wild cat safely out from the well. The incident had taken place at Vadgaon Kandali in the Pune district.

