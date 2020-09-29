Watch: Family Applies Haldi on Bride Using a Paint Roller to Ensure Social Distancing

As social distancing has become new normal, COVID-19 has also changed the way of celebrations.

While many brides and grooms posed for the camera while wearing masks in their wedding outfits, a hilarious video has surfaced on social media making the netizens burst into laughter.

A Twitter user named Payal Bhayana shared this hilarious video of haldi ceremony where the bride is applied turmeric using a paint roller owing to the social distancing norms. The caption of the post reads, “Social distancing Haldi ceremony.”

In the video, a lady can be seen applying haldi on the to-be bride using a roller. Haldi ceremony is a very important pre-wedding ritual performed in Indian weddings.

As soon as the video has been shared on the internet, it has garnered over 42,600 views with 465 retweets and 2300 likes. This video has made the tweeple go ROFL. A user commented, “Holy moly I am thinking about rest of the rituals.”

Another user wrote, “new innovations, maybe mangalsootr bandne ke liye drone ka isthamal krnge”

COVID-19 pandemic has limited the fun during all the rituals and celebrations. However, people are accepting new normalcy and trying a different way to enjoy to the fullest. While many people postponed their weddings, some of the weddings took place online on video calling apps.

Meanwhile, many countries have allowed celebrations with a limit on the number of guests and following all the COVID-19 guidelines. The world has not got over the COVID-19 pandemic yet. The total number of COVID positive cases across the world is around 3,33,78,562 and the number of death cases is 10,02,129. In India, the COVID positive cases have crossed 61 lakh with more than 97000 deaths. On Monday, India has recorded about 70,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, which is the lowest in this month.