WATCH: Family of Deer Disrupts Football Game By Invading Field in US

A football match in the Washington state of the US had to be halted when some uninvited guests invaded the field. No, it wasn’t some prankster who wanted to interrupt the match but a whole family of deer showed up on the ground during the game.

The amusing incident was caught in a video that later went viral after being shared online. Uploaded on Instagram, the clip shows a deer running around on the football field as surprised players watch on. Soon, another deer enters the frame and plays joyfully with the other fawn. As the camera zooms out, it gets evident that a family of three deer had made their way onto the field and was having quite a great time.

A fawn is also seen happily hopping and running across the field as players wait to resume their match.

According to Whiskey Riff, the incident was filmed by one of the spectators named Christi Archibek. Archibek informed that the deer and two fawns had entered the field when the game was in the third quarter.

Referees and coaches present at the spot tried to get the deer off the field but one of the fawns just did not want to leave. “They ended up finally charging down the center of the football field to reunite,” said Archibek.

The woman further said that the invasion of the deer may have been the most exciting part of the game which ended with a 32-0 score

If you think this is the first time an animal has interrupted a live game, then you can’t be more wrong. Earlier, a squirrel had disrupted a baseball match by showing up on the field. The game was a Minor League Baseball match held in California. A clip shared by Minor League Baseball on Twitter showed the squirrel running on the pitch as ground keepers and players tried their best to get hold of it.

