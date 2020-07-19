Family of Elephants Playfully Stroll in Tamil Nadu Forest, Video Leaves Twitter in Awe

With the coronavirus driving humans indoors, many have been left thirsting for the outdoors. To make up for the containment, social media has become full of photos and videos of wild animals in their natural habitat.

And now, yet another video of a family of elephants has been going viral.

Shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, the video was shot in the jungles of Mudumalai in the Nilgiri mountain range in Tamil Nadu.

"A big and beautiful elephant family is on the move in the jungles of Mudumalai. Adorable little calves are playfully moving along hiding behind their mothers legs," Sahu tweeted.

A big and beautiful elephant family is on the move in the jungles of Mudumalai. Adorable little calves are playfully moving along hiding behind their mothers legs ♥️ #Nilgiris #mudumalai #elephants pic.twitter.com/VfmfRCiWF8 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 17, 2020

Sahu is active on Twitter and often shares photos and videos of India's diverse wildlife.

Recently, yet another elephant from Tamil Nadu known as ‘Bob-Cutting Sengamalam’ went viral on social media. The elephant lives in the Rajagopalaswamy temple of Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu.