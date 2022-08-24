WATCH: Family Performs Bhangra To Cheer Up Bedridden Elderly Man, Viral Video Wins Hearts

A viral video of a family cheering up a bedridden elderly man is melting hearts on the internet. Social media, which is a place full of inspirational and heartfelt content, saw a clip of a family performing Bhangra and cheering up the hospitalised man. Shared by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal on Twitter, the family members were seen grooving to the peppy beats of 3 Peg by Punjabi singer Sharry Mann. “Punjabi’s undying spirit,” wrote the IPS officer along with the video.

As the camera pans to the left, the elderly man who appears to be sick can be seen lying on a hospital bed and smiling as he watches his family dance. The video took the internet by storm and garnered a plethora of engagement. The netizens could not keep calm and swamped the comment section appreciating the thoughtful initiative taken by the family. One internet user commented, “So adorable! This act definitely added more time and happiness in the old guy’s life.”

The second user wrote, “Good caretakers help in the healing process indeed. Music and dance are therapeutic for many.”

“The best thing I have seen in days on social media,” a Twitter user stated.

While another user penned, “wow what a therapy. God bless this sweet family.”

Several netizens were even delighted to watch the grandmother embracing the ailing man.

Earlier, another heart-warming video from Texas surfaced online where a father was seen cheering his son after he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia during the beginning of the pandemic. Due to the visitation restriction, only one caregiver was allowed to be with the patient, it was Aiden’s mother who used to be with him while receiving the treatment. Chuck, on the other, used to dance for his son outside the hospital every week.

