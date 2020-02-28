WATCH: Family 'Playing Around' on Railway Tracks Has a Narrow Escape With Fast Moving Train

A family in the US had a lucky escape from an unfortunate incident. The eight-member family who was seen playing around and clicking photographs at a railway track, miraculously evaded fatal injuries as a high-speed train came rumbling through.

The incident was recorded by a rail camera in Pennsylvania’s Franklin County. It was subsequently shared on YouTube on February 25 by Virtual Railfan which owned the camera.

In the 2-minute-long clip, the family could be seen walking around the tracks, with the children playing and a man clicking pictures. When one of the women in the group noticed a train coming towards the track, she immediately raised an alarm.

Then everybody could be seen scrambling in all the directions with the hopes of finding a safe spot. Amidst all this, a child struggled to find his way and one of the men had to cross several tracks to pick him up and rush back. Luckily enough there were no casualties.

The video, which has gone viral with over 1 lakh 50,000 views on YouTube alone, has been captioned as, “Family on Tracks Barely Escapes Fast Moving Train! Greencastle, PA”.

In the description of the video, the Virtual Railfan had urged people to stay away from tracks and railroad property to evade such dangerous situations.