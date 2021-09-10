WATCH: Fan Chugs Two Beers at US Open Amid Cheers From the Stands

The final tennis major of 2021 has been celebrating the return of crowds after a prolonged period without fans in the stands. The Flushing Meadows courts have a reputation for providing some of the most interesting environments and viral moments in the sport. Most recently, a woman, who was present at the US Open over the weekend, has left everyone in utter astonishment with her skills. No she is not a tennis player yet grabbed eyeballs thanks to her beer-chugging skills. The unnamed blonde woman saw herself on the big screen and probably felt euphoric.

She managed to stand out from the rest of the crowd as her feat of downing two beers went viral in a matter of hours. The young lady chugged her beer and on both occasions garnered the biggest cheer of the day from everyone else in the stands. She was at the front in a five-set thriller between Roberto Bautista Agut and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

As athletes toiled on the court, she captured the attention of sports fans around the world chugging beers while on the big screen.

CHUG, CHUG, CHUG 🍺It's a party in Armstrong! pic.twitter.com/jGUWFXmTSI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021

Amid a tense third round match, the cameras scanned the crowd and settled on a blonde woman in. Much to her delight, she swiftly grabbed her glass and downed the whole thing and became an unexpected champion in her own right. Her energetic and surprising feat was met with everyone's applause and roars of delight.

But the performance wasn't over yet as the TV commentator burst into laughter and said, “She’s going again!” When the match reached a deciding set later, the cameras once again found her. This time around, she did not have a glass in her hand so she reached for her friend’s and once again chugged it like a pro. Once the pint was empty, she again lifted her arms and soaked in the spotlight.

Videos of the mysterious woman’s drinking exploits have garnered lots of enthusiastic comments. It was posted on the US Open Twitter page and has amassed lakhs of views.

