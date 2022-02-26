WATCH: Faridabad Man Hangs From 12th Floor Balcony to Do Stretching Exercises

The video of a man doing exercises by hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor of a building in Faridabad is doing rounds on social media. The clip features the man holding on to the railing of the balcony (12th floor) and doing some stretches. In the background of the video, shared by Viral Vdoz, a woman’s voice is heard saying, “Exercise kar raha hai (He is exercising).” Moments later, after completing his stretches, the man is seen getting back inside the balcony just before the video ends. “Daredevil workout Video of a man exercising hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor surfaced,” Viral Vdoz captioned the clip while posting it on the microblogging site.

Watch the video here:

The one-minute and four seconds video has so far racked up over 1,500 views and continues to go viral. The man’s stunt has ignited a series of hilarious reactions by netizens. “That’s why people call us incredible Indians, maybe he will practice for the Americans Talent show. Soon we will see him on TV,” a user wrote, while another opined that the man needs “counseling.”

That's why people call us incredible Indians 🤣, may be he will practicing for Americans Talent show. Soon we will see him in TV— SanGameSwaraN SivAraJ (@sangu1995) February 15, 2022

This man needs a counseling session as he is out of his mind and if he is doing for fun then a strict action should be taken agaisnt him as the society kids can copy him.भगवान सद्बुद्धि दे— D-I-S-H-A (@TeamDrH) February 15, 2022

Some of the users on Twitter gave the man pet names like “lunatic”, “sasta spiderman”, “kalyugi bandar (modern monkey).” “Fogging of brain post covid effect,” an individual tweeted on the microblogging site.

Sasta spider man 🤣🤣🤣— A_gray_shiv (@GrayShiv) February 15, 2022

Ye kalyugi bandar hai— akash shukla (@akashsh35034912) February 15, 2022

Full lunatic— Rafiq Khatri Patel (@KhatriPatel) February 15, 2022

This clip surfaced days after a video of a woman, living on the 10th floor of a highrise building dangled her son by a saree to fetch clothes that fell on the floor just beneath theirs, went viral last week. That incident was also reported from Faridabad, it took place at the Florida apartment complex in Sector 82.

