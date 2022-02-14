WATCH: Faridabad Woman Dangles Son Using Bedsheet From 10th Floor to Fetch Saree

Many times, unfortunate videos of kids falling from the balconies have surfaced on the Internet, but hardly anyone ever came across a video where a mother has hung her son off the 10th-floor balcony. Yes, you heard that right. A shocking video is making the rounds on the Internet, in which you can see a mother hanging her son from the balcony of a highrise building in Faridabad. The horrifying video of the incident that has gone viral now, shows the son hanging by the bedsheet. Must be wondering why did she do it? All this is just because of a saree. The mother hung her son from the balcony to fetch a saree that had fallen in the balcony of a locked house on the ninth floor. The frightful video shows the son climbing on the bedsheet while his mother and other family members are pulling him up.

As per the media reports, the incident took place last week in a society in Sector 82, Faridabad. And, the video was shot by a concerned man who resides in the opposite building and witnessed the entire ordeal.

Neighbours said that the woman didn’t seek anyone’s help or suggestions on how to get that fallen saree back from the locked house and eventually decided to put her son’s life in danger. In the video, the resident of the opposite building can be heard saying that there are people like this also in the world who put their child’s life in danger, if the boy slips down then nothing would be left of him because of the immense height. According to the reports, neighbours also recommended the women to contact the society maintenance instead of doing something so dangerous.

The video was also tweeted by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra, who wrote, “Appalled to see this video of a mother from Faridabad! Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility. She has no right to risk her kid’s life.” The video was viewed more than 3,000 times. According to the reports, the society has also served the woman a notice on the entire incident.

Appalled to see this video of a mother from #Faridabad!Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility.She has no right to risk her kid's life. pic.twitter.com/uNj362e9UO— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 11, 2022

What are your views on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.