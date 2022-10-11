Watch: Farm Animals Join Hands To Save Chicken From Hawk, Netizens Amazed

Remember the Panchatantra story – The Four Friends? A mouse, a tortoise, a deer, and a crow were the four best friends living in the forest who always had each other’s backs. When a hunter one day trapped the poor tortoise, the other three came together and saved their friend from getting killed with the help of their wit and most importantly, the power of unity.

Now, although this is a moral story, a similar representation has been captured on camera, proving that unity is indeed the best policy.

Shared on the social network community Reddit, by a user account named Damnthatsinteresting, the video shows how a herd of farm animals came together to save a hen from the clutches of a dangerous hawk. “Farm animals come together to save a chicken from a hawk attack,’ read the caption of the video.

The now-viral clip opens with a chicken walking on the fields of a farm when suddenly, without any warning, a hawk swoops down below trying to hunt the helpless fowl. Clasping the chicken with its sharp claws, the hawk tries to fly away with its newfound prey as the hen wriggles in the hawk’s grip, in an attempt to break free, its feathers scattered on the ground.

However, what happens next has left Reddit users amazed. Upon seeing the hen struggling for life, another chicken dashes forward at full speed to attack the hawk striking the bird of prey with its sharp beak. In the next few moments, a goat charges at the hawk, knocking the bird with its horns repeatedly until the hawk finally accepts its defeat and flees.

The video concludes with more farm animals at the spot, presumably to dive in if the hawk decides to attack again. Garnering over 78.4k upvotes with 2.0k comments, the viral footage has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time.

“I like how seconds after the first chicken got assaulted, the second chicken charged in at full speed,’ noted one user. “BFFs-Best Fowls Forever,” wrote a second. “I enjoy this kind of partnership with animals!” gushed a third user.

Did this video bring a smile to your face too?

