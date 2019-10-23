Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Farmer Turns 910-Pound Pumpkin into Boat and Goes for a Ride in Pond

In the second video, Justin is seen standing in the pumpkin as it submerges under his weight and posing for pictures.

Trending Desk

October 23, 2019
Watch: Farmer Turns 910-Pound Pumpkin into Boat and Goes for a Ride in Pond
What would you do if you end up growing a giant size pumpkin? Probably make lanterns or bake pies and treat the entire town? But a farmer from Cleveland in Tennessee had grown a whopping 910 pounds (412.8 kg) pumpkin and did something bizarre that you might not have thought even in your vivid imagination. Justin Ownby, decided to convert the humongous pumpkin into a buoyant watercraft. That’s not it Justin, took the giant pumpkin out for a spin in his farm pond.

Justin's wife Christin took to Facebook to share photos and videos of her husband hopping into the pumpkin and paddling it with an oar. He converted the pumpkin into a buoyant boat after hollowing out the seeds from it for harvesting.

In the second video, Justin is seen standing in the pumpkin as it submerges under his weight. He is seen standing in the pumpkin and posing for pictures.

Speaking to CNN, Christin said that it has been a dream of her husband Justin to grow a giant pumpkin and for the last four years, he has been trying to achieve his goal of growing a 1,000 pound pumpkin.

The giant pumpkin grown by Justin was from the seed of a record-breaking pumpkin grown in Tennessee last year that weighed more than 1,700 pounds (around 771 kgs).

Talking about how Justin could manage to grow the giant 910-pound pumpkin, Christin said, "He was out there daily watering it, covering it during the heat of the day and making sure the beetles didn't get to it."

When it was done growing, the pumpkin was hauled onto a trailer. With the help of a neighbor, who had access to a large scale, it was weighed.

"It's the biggest we ever grew," exclaimed Christin, adding that the largest before was 220 pounds (around 99.8 kgs).

After 910-pound pumpkin this year, Justin now hopes for big. He hopes that he would break the 1,000 pound mark next year.

Taking to the comment section of the post, one of the users wrote, "Hysterical". The other comment read, "Oh my gourd!! Man overboard!!"

