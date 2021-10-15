CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: Farmer's Desi 'Jugaad' to Drive Away Birds From Crops Leaves Netizens Impressed
WATCH: Farmer's Desi 'Jugaad' to Drive Away Birds From Crops Leaves Netizens Impressed

The video has surfaced on an Instagram page called jugaad_life_hacks. (Credits: Instagram)

Now a video has gone viral where a farmer decided to make a device from everyday objects to shoo away animals and birds to save crops.

Scarecrows erected in fields are common sights in Indian villages. Farmers usually make humanoid scarecrows to save their crops from possible damages by birds and other animals. Now a video has gone viral where a farmer decided to make a device from everyday objects to shoo away animals and birds to save crops. The video features an iron chain attached to the motor of a fan, which runs the chain and hits an empty steel box to make a loud noise. When the device makes this continuous noise, the birds and other animals get irritated and stay away.

Here is the video:

The video has surfaced on an Instagram page called jugaad_life_hacks.

In a similar case, a video posted on Twitter features a scarecrow at an unidentified location, donning a red scarf and gloves, green sweater and blue skirt, with a scary face. With the help of a spring coil, the scarecrow was swinging around instead of standing stationary like a normal scarecrow.

In addition, a similar incident related to scarecrow happened in Cambodia where farmers had deployed an age-old ‘Ting Mong’ scarecrows to ward off virus. A floral-shirted scarecrow with a plastic pot for a head stands guard in front of a rural Cambodian home - a sentry erected by superstitious farmers to ward off the coronavirus. Known as “Ting Mong" in Khmer, the creatively rendered scarecrows often pop up in villages that have been hard-hit by infectious diseases like dengue or water-borne diarrhoea.

(Including AFP Inputs)

first published:October 15, 2021, 17:47 IST