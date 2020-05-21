Watch: Father Creates a DIY Arcade-Style Grabber Game Using Bathtub, Bin for Daughters





Lockdown has been tough for people of all age groups. It has categorically become a task for parents to keep their little ones occupied during such distressing times. But as they say, desperate times call for desperate measures and so a father has come up with ‘an arcade-style grabber game’.

As can be seen in the video shared on TikTok, Bradley O' Riordan has created the game using a kitchen bin, bathtub and possibly a screwdriver, which works like the controller. In the game, Lacey, his elder daughter controls the grabber with the joystick, while Paris, the younger one acts a grabber in the bathtub full of goodies and toys. Bradley is moving Paris as he holds her upside down so that she can pick up the toy or goodie.

The video, till now, has garnered 1.3 million views and is also being widely shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Bradely told Metro, “‘It just came to the top of my head that I could make a teddy catching machine. We printed the controls and then I got a screwdriver – I got my brand new bin and punctured a whole in the top. Jade was not impressed. I said, “Listen, I know this is going to get a million views so it’s worth stabbing a hole in the bin!” ‘It’s a titanium-silver fresh bin that I paid £60 for and I just punctured a hole in it – I didn’t care”.

Jade Mitchell is Bardely’s girlfriend and is also the person behind the lens for this absolutely cute video.