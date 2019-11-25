Watch: Father Mimics 7-Week-Old Daughter’s ‘Milk Drunk’ Expressions in Hilarious Videos
The new dad decided to copy his seven-week-old daughter Billie and the videos have taken social media by storm.
Video grab. (Facebook)
Australian comedian Josh Hawkins is known for his spot-on imitations of US President Donald Trump.
Now, the new dad decided to copy his seven-week-old daughter Billie and the videos have taken social media by storm.
“Copying my daughter's milk drunk face is my new full time job,” he captioned the video. It has been viewed nearly 50 million times on his Facebook page alone.
In a split screen, the comedian perfectly mimics his daughter’s various expressions. In one picture, he can be seen swaddled in a leopard print blanket as he sucks his finger in confusion, just like his baby. To ace his imitation game, Hawkins even wore headbands and bibs to perfectly copy his infant daughter’s expressions.
Netizens had a hearty laugh seeing the video and left some really appreciative comments. “She is adorable, so many expressions at a young age. A great picture moment to share later, dad you nailed them all. Enjoy the precious time with your baby girl.” wrote one user on Facebook. Another called Billie a doll and wrote, “What unique way of showing your adoration... She's a doll and you've copied her expressions so beautifully.”
Josh Hawkins and his wife Catherine welcomed Billie on 26 September.
