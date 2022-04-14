WATCH: Father of the Bride Steals the Show with his Moves to Pushpa's 'Oo Antava'

If you think that the ‘Pushpa’ fever has subsided, then you are wrong. People are still not tired of uttering the film’s dialogues and grooving to the tunes of its music album. Even at weddings, Pushpa’s music dominates the mood. You might have seen the bride and groom’s friends or cousins dancing to the peppy tracks of the film. But a video from a wedding recently got viral. Why? Because the clip featured the bride’s father dancing to the song ‘Oo Antava’ from the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Looks like the elderly man took the saying - ‘Dance like no one is watching you’ - seriously.

“When (the) bride’s father takes over the dance floor,” the choreographer captioned the post, while posting the dance video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Wedding Choreography (@anushaweddingchoreography)

The clip opens with the father making his grand entry onto the stage, the same way in which actor Allu Arjun did in the song. With a young crew following him, the father showed off his near-perfect moves. He led the pack of young boys with incredible confidence. The attendees were superbly impressed with the bride’s father and even gave a standing ovation accompanied with loud cheers. Instagram users have lauded the father for his moves as well as confidence. The video has so far amassed 8.27 lakh views and hundreds of comments.

“He stole the show,” a user wrote, while another commented, “The best thing I saw on Instagram today.” “This uncle is such a dude,” a third said.

The song ‘Oo Antava’ featuring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a blockbuster hit among the audience. The chemistry between the two was loved by the people, and their dance moves left everyone stunned.

