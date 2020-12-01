Watch: Father Records Lovely Messages For Daughter Through Security Cameras, Video Goes Viral

Security cameras are generally installed to ensure safety and by extension, they are trusted to capture suspicious activities. However, a father has been using the security camera at his place to speak to his daughter after she has left him to live with her mother.

The 42-second video hints that the daughter of the man has moved out. He has been recording messages on the security camera placed on the front door. The video was shared on Facebook by the official account of Ring — a company providing security cameras.

The name of the daughter is Hannah and she lives in Louisville, US, as can be seen from the recordings. The messages are quite mundane such as “Hello Hannah! Hope you’re having a good day,” and “I hope your day is off to a great start.”

Sharing the video, Ring wrote, “Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love every day.”

Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love everyday. pic.twitter.com/BjCJPHdEuc — Ring (@ring) November 26, 2020

After seeing the video, several people started commenting on the gesture of Hannah’s father.

One person named Deena Mandeville Snider wrote that although she does not know Hannah but she is blessed.

Another user said, “God bless you Hannah and your beautiful family.”

The video has garnered more than 13,000 views on Facebook so far. The same video was also shared on Twitter by Ring.

A Twitter user named LA wrote, “Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville!”

Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville! ❤️❤️❤️ — LA (@lewaxel) November 26, 2020

Quoting the tweet, another person related to it and opined “now this is what my dad will do.”

now this is what my dad will do❤️ https://t.co/7dBBnE5UEA — Kaitlyn (@kiramon5) November 26, 2020

Another Twitter user found this funny and thus commented LOL on the video.

Ring produces home security cameras and other devices for safety. The company is owned by Amazon and manufactures outdoor motion-detecting cameras including video-doorbells. The company also hosts an app called Neighbor which shares online footage among users.