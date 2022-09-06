WATCH: Father Successfully Teaches His 6-month-old Son Push-Ups; Internet Goes 'Aww'

From helping us balance on our little feet for the first time to teaching us how to chew the food right, parents guide us through all the basic tasks in the early stage of our life. However, a father took this guidance to another level when he tried to teach his six-month-old son some push-ups. A video of the father-son duo has now gone viral on the internet. In the clip, uploaded on Instagram, the father and his little one are seen lying on the bed and engaging in a hilarious workout session. “My spud is a stud,” the caption read.

The father gets in the push-up position and begins to perform the exercise for a few repetitions. This soon grabs the attention of the baby who gives a brief glance at his father and gets in the position. The baby tries to imitate his “coach” who helps him achieve the right posture by guiding his hand.

And, after a few failed attempts, the baby finally manages to perform a push-up and gets applauded by his father. The duo also go through a second round of their workout session where the baby shines again with a push-up.

The video has garnered more than 8.6 lakh views on Instagram where users just can’t get enough of the baby. “Those rolls on his hands,” wrote one user. Another highlighted the same and said, “Look at those lil’ guns, he has already put in some work!”

For many, the video was the “cutest thing ever”. Some even got inspired by it and decided to do the same with their babies. “This was tooo cute. Now I gotta learn to do push-ups so I can do this with my baby!

Of course, this isn’t the first time a father-son duo have melted hearts. Just days ago, a video had gone viral where a man from Africa and his son get matching turbans at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The clip amassed numerous views on the platform where users lauded the new look of the father and his son.

