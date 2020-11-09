Watch: Father, Toddler and Golden Retrievers Create Iconic Lion King Scene to Circle of Life Tune

Instagram has become the go-to platform for creative artists, and cosplay enthusiasts who channel their creativity through videos and posts online. One such post doing the rounds on the internet includes two playful golden retrievers and the iconic Lion King movie scene.

An Instagram account by the name of Kono+Kenai that features two playful Golden Retrievers has a brand new take on the classic Lion King movie scene. In a video posted last month, the two dogs play the audience as the dad Jeremy is seen dressed up as Rafiki and baby Malia is wearing the lion costume of Simba. The iconic scene from the movie, where Rafiki holds up baby Simba declaring him the future king is played out as the Circle of Life plays in the background.

The video is easily one of the cutest recreations featuring the two doggos and a dad and his adorable baby daughter. Posted ahead of Halloween, the video has garnered over 1.6 million views. Netizens are still pouring in their love for the adorable video as many lauded the cute animal costumes and setup for the clip.

Commenting on baby Malia’s adorable smile, one user said, “Happiest lion I have ever seen, her smile!” Another user said, “This was absolute perfection. I've looked at this for 5 hours now, I mean 18 minutes now.” While for some, the video just saved their month, “This made our whole month.”

In one of their latest posts, the two doggos are wearing lion manes while baby Malia is sitting in the middle. The post caption says, “It might be a stressful week in your human world, but don’t worry - we’ll be here fur you! And if you’re feeling down, just come back to dis picture & we promise it’ll put a smile right back on your beautiful face!”