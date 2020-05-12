Watch: Fire Blazes Through a Spanish Park without Burning Even a Single Leaf

A video of a fire moving at a fast pace across a grassy park in Spain has gone viral recently, leaving netizens in awe. The fire, however, did not burn the grass but instead left a green trail in its wake.

Posted on a Facebook group originally, the 56-second video saw a white layer of fluff on the ground getting cleaned in the lint fire that was leaving greenery behind. The incident was captured in Cicados Park in Calahorra, Spain.

While many netizens across social media platforms said it was a controlled fire to remove the pollen off the ground, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena de Ondas Populares Españolas or COPE, lint can cause such fires.

As it is the spring season, lint can create the sea waves like fire that ends all fluff on its path. Interestingly, it “leaves the grass and trees intact, as if nothing had happened”.

Lint or the visible accumulation of textile fibres also results in discomfort and allergies during this season. The report further said that firefighters had arrived on the scene in time and no one was injured due to the fire.

The people seen in the video or the person who recorded it were most likely out for their walks in the park during their allotted time. Spain remains to be one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic and it recently completed two months of lockdown.