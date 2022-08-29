Watch: Fire Breather’s Trick Goes Horribly Wrong, Suffers Burns

Fire is by far the most feared and destructive element of nature and can cause as much devastation as it can be a boon to us. However, despite the dangers involved, numerous people are indulging in tricks involving fire, for the entertainment of others. One of the most popular fire tricks is breathing fire. Fire breathing is the process of producing a precise fuel mist from the lips over an open flame to produce a fire plume or stream. It is always a risky activity, regardless of the safety measures adopted, but the risk of harm or death is reduced by using the right method and fuel.

However, even after taking precautions, the act can backfire and today we were here to show you a similar act gone wrong. A video has been circulating recently where a fire breather’s face caught fire as some of the fuel he spat out accidentally came back onto his face, setting his beard and part of his face afire. The video was shared by the Twitter handle Best Videos, which often shares videos of bizarre and shocking incidents.

A daredevil is seen doing the fire breathing act out on the streets in an undisclosed location. As the fire breather’s face catches fire due to whatever miscalculation from his side, he is seen bending down on his knees and frantically trying to put it out.



As onlookers remain horrified by the sudden change of events, and some run forward to help him, it is a respite to see that the fire has gone off and the man is safe before the video ends. The hair-raising video, which has close to 700 retweets, is a reminder that fire tricks, if performed, need to be done with extreme caution and precision.

