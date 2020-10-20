Watch: Fisherman Accidentally Hooks a Giant Crocodile and This is What Happens Next

A recent viral video doing rounds on social media shows that things might take an adventurous turn at times while fishing.

Video posted by Rod & Rifle Tackle World Katherine on Facebook shows a man enjoying a regular day at fishing when his fishing rod gets hooked on to something. As he pulls on to his fishing rod we see a giant crocodile being brought to the surface of the water.

According to Katherine Times, Mr de With, who manages Rod & Rifle Tackle World Katherine with his family, was at Timber Creek, a popular fishing spot west of Katherine in Australia, last week when the incident took place.

The video showed how the reptile would not let go of the hook even after de With continued his efforts. The two-minute-twenty-two-second video ends when the angler finally gets the hook off from the crocodile and frees it.

Netizens were pretty impressed and terrified with this video which has been shared over 12k times on the social media platform. One user called it a tough choice for the angler as he said, “Tough choice, cut the line or be a man and land that beast.” While many netizens wondered what rod he was using considering the steel strength it showed against crocodile’s unquestionable strength. As one user commented, “What rod and reel is he using?”, another said, “I want to know what fishing pole he's using!! I've bought some nice poles and have had catfish break them. LOL”.

Some viewers also offered advice on how they could have dealt with the situation in a different way, “Catch and release. You guys should have kept your catch”, said one user.

The website Katherine Times reported that despite the Territory's border closures there are a lot of anglers out on local waterways due to the government-backed million-dollar fish campaign.