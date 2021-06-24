Watch: Fisherman Finds Unopened Bottle Of Whisky Inside A Fish

Venturing out into the sea for daily catch may not fetch the same results every day. Some days people are in for a surprise like this fisherman who ended up with more than what he had bargained for. The fisherman not only caught a fish but also found an unopened bottle of whisky inside its belly.

A video of the same has been shared on YouTube and other social media platforms. The short clip, which went viral, started on a mundane note with the fisherman showing off his knife skills. He can be seen cutting the fish on a table kept in a boat. Initially, he carves off a large piece.

Things got interesting when the man started cleaning the belly of the fish. When he was filleting the fish, he came across something unusual that was protruding from the stomach of the fish. Curious, he cut the organ and squeezed out the strangely hard object. On taking it out, he was thrilled to find an unopened bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey. In his excitement, he told his pals aloud that he has hit the “jackpot”.

From the recording, it is not clear where the two fishermen were on the open ocean, but the lucky man’s catch of the day has gone viral from TikTok to Instagram after a TikTok user @beniban first shared it, amassing more than 6 million views.

Netizens around the world are speculating if the footage is real and if so, how did the fish actually managed to devour an entire glass bottle.

Some social media users suspected that the fisherman must have shoved the bottle down the throat of the creature after reeling it onboard and then filmed the process of dissecting it and taking out the bottle in order to make it seem like an unusual discovery.

Unfortunately, it is not unusual for marine creatures to swallow rubbish dumped by humans that has caused a lot of harm to them, but many are left wondering why would anyone throw out a perfectly good bottle of liquor in the ocean.

