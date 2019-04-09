English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Flight Attendant Raps Safety Instructions on US Flight, Passengers Beatbox Along
Adele is an employee with Southwest Airlines and was on a flight from Los Angeles heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, when she decided to rap her way through the safety instructions.
Image Credit: YouTube
Many would agree that listening to by-the-book flight attendants drone safety instructions on airplanes is absolutely one of the most boring things to sit through. Though they are a compulsory part of safe air-travel, passengers often tend to lose interest as frequent fliers have it memorized by heart already and others are just not interested in the dull display.
But an air hostess in a US based airline has found an innovative and funky new way to do the boring yet essential safety announcements. On a recent flight, the flight-attendant, who goes by the name of Adele, took up the microphone right before take-off and instead of doing the usual routine, she rapped the instructions, in true hip-hop style.
Adele is an employee with Southwest Airlines and was on a flight from Los Angeles heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, Daily Mail reported.
A video of the "safety instructions rap" was recorded by one of the passengers and the "performance" has since been going viral on social media.
Many wondered why it had taken so long for someone to come up with a way to jazz up (or, as in this case, beatbox it up) the often lifesaving yet insanely dull safety instructions.
However, this is not at all new for Southwest Airlines who have had flight attendants rap safety instructions from way back in 2012-13.
Apparently, the rapping flight-attendants are part of the airline's overall attempt to make flying a 'fun' experience for passengers. As per a 2013 article in the US business magazine Fast Company, these initiatives and gimmicks helped Southwest become one of the most profitable airlines in the country, raking in profits for consecutive 40 years, even as other airlines struggled.
With Gully Boy fever spreading in India, we sure would like to see some of that action on Indian airlines too. As long as the pilot is safely in the cockpit, away from all the distractions.
Why did it take this long for someone to make safety instructions worthy of ur attn these days? Well done! xo— Charlene Marie Coran (@snicks04) April 3, 2019
Will gladly listen to the Safety instructions https://t.co/1nNk1nEKPy— HoJay (6ixKL) (@HoJayDeKazuki) April 8, 2019
However, this is not at all new for Southwest Airlines who have had flight attendants rap safety instructions from way back in 2012-13.
This is how to get attention for the safety instructions:— ErikWeller (@ErikWeller) January 9, 2012
A Southwest flight attendant turned them into a rap.#fb http://t.co/iRuF6mPY
Apparently, the rapping flight-attendants are part of the airline's overall attempt to make flying a 'fun' experience for passengers. As per a 2013 article in the US business magazine Fast Company, these initiatives and gimmicks helped Southwest become one of the most profitable airlines in the country, raking in profits for consecutive 40 years, even as other airlines struggled.
With Gully Boy fever spreading in India, we sure would like to see some of that action on Indian airlines too. As long as the pilot is safely in the cockpit, away from all the distractions.
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
