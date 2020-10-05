Watch: Flight Attendant Who Lost her Job Due to Covid Shares Emotional Goodbye on Last Working Day

The Covid-19 crisis has caused job losses and many people are having to leave work that is their sole source of income. It has been estimated that around 147 million worldwide have been left unemployed due to the pandemic.

A latest addition in the list of names of people who have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus crisis is flight attendant Breaunna Ross, who was working with the American Airlines.

Breaunna’s video shot in the flight from Florida’s Jacksonville to Dallas is going viral on Twitter.

he video shared by Sam Sweeney from ABC News has received more than 38,000 likes on Twitter and over 12,000 retweets. The video posted on October 2 already has over two million views.

Flight attendants across the country this week give tearful goodbyes on their final flights as more than 40,000 airline employees are furloughed today. pic.twitter.com/WQk7YwwpVA — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) October 1, 2020

In the video, Breaunna can be seen sitting wearing a face mask and making her last announcement. While speaking, it is clear that Breaunna is getting teary and emotional.

In the video, she explains how this was the last flight for her and another colleague. She shares the fact with her passengers that the airline business has been impacted due to the pandemic and thus lesser flights are operating.

She can be heard saying that she loved her job with American Airlines and it gave her many opportunities. She thanked her employer, American Airlines for giving her the opportunity to see this world.

Towards the end of the video, one can hear a round of applause from her listeners. Her passengers thanked Breaunna at the end of the flight. One person even made a contribution in her name to Make A Wish foundation, Breaunna told CNN.

Reacting to her emotional speech, Twitter users are expressing their support and empathising with Breaunna’s situation.

Supporting the 26-year-old flight attendant, a user pointed out that the CEO of the American Airlines Doug Parker made USD 11 million last year while people like Breaunna have to worry about the next month’s rent.

While people like this flight attendant worry about how they'll pay rent next month, American Airlines paid its CEO $11 million last year, all in stock, making it effectively tax free. If he cashes it in he'll only pay capital gains rates, instead of the higher rate workers pay pic.twitter.com/0xyjDoKFuf — Carl Gibson (@crgibs) October 2, 2020

Lastly, she requested all the passengers to be kind and compassionate with each other. She added that people should take care of themselves and their health.