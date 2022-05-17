WATCH: Flight Crew, Passengers Join Hands to Celebrate Man's 95th Birthday

Having received a request to wish an elderly man on his birthday, the crew of an aircraft displayed a sweet gesture and did something extraordinary. While roping in passengers, they turned the flight into a small birthday party for the 95-year-old man. The heartwarming scene was captured in a video that was later shared on Twitter. “My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this,” the caption read.

"My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this..❤️💙" Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles."🎂

The wholesome video shows the flight packed with passengers who had turned on their reading lights and closed the windows. It was learned that the cabin crew had planned the celebration and used the reading lights in place of birthday candles.

One of the members of the flight staff made an announcement that Mr Jack McCarthy had turned 95 years old and that everyone onboard would like to sing happy birthday to him. The camera also panned towards the nonagenarian who was moved by the unexpected celebrations.

Some co-passengers captured the delightful moment in their phones as everyone began to clap and wish the him a very happy birthday.

The clip soon went viral and melted hearts of more than 53,000 Twitter users. Numerous people flocked to the video and appreciated the gesture shown by the airline staff as well as the passengers who willingly made the old man’s day.

This person lauded the airline staff for pulling off such a celebration on a flight.

Another user too wished the elderly man and praised the airlines.

For this user, the video was a ray of hope that kindness still exists.

This one was left misty-eyed watching the video.

Another video had gone viral last year where strangers got together to light up a woman’s day. In the video, the woman was seen celebrating her birthday alone. But, soon several people gather around her and begin to clap while wishing her.

