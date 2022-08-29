WATCH: Flight Makes Emergency Landing After 70-year-old Slaps Crew Member On Board

Have your flight got delayed because of the weather conditions or had to make an emergency landing because someone called in sick? Oh c’mon. Most of us have faced this type of situation. But this time a flight had to be landed for some astonishing reason. A video shared on TikTok is making buzz over the internet which shows an elderly woman slapping a flight crew member mid-air. According to New York Post, the elderly woman resorted to violence after she was allegedly denied the request of free champagne by the flight attendant on a British Airline Jet.

As per the report by the publication, the incident happened in a flight from Manchester, UK, to Rhodes, Greece. The video shows that a male crew attended can be seen talking to the 70-year-old lady to calm her down trying to restrain her hands. After a few frames, she stood up aggressively and slapped the crew member twice on his face. After the woman’s violent action, the rest of the flight passengers were shocked as gasps can be heard in the video. The other crew member then immediately helped to restrain the woman back to her seat.

According to the media house, a passenger who was on the same flight said that the woman had repeatedly asked for free champagne and when the steward denied and informed her that it was not part of their services she resorted to a gin and tonic.

The eyewitness also said that she got aggressive, so the flight attendant removed her drink. “She started swearing and having violent outbursts. At one point she got up and tried to open the cabin door mid-flight,” the passenger added. The person also mentioned that the woman also urinated over three seats.

This on-flight incident made the pilot land in Munich and the lady was escorted by nine police officers off the flight. The flight was on standby for two hours before it took off for Rhodes.

The spokesperson of Jet2 issued an apology for the customer for the delay of the flight due to the incident. “We would like to apologise to customers for this unforeseen delay and any inconvenience caused. The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remain our number one priority, and, as a family-friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour. We will not hesitate to vigorously pursue any costs incurred as a result of this diversion,” said in the statement.

