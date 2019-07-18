Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Flight Making a Close Landing Few Feet away from Spectators Will Leave You in Jitters

The video, which shows the plane flying a few feet above tourists on a beach, highlights the danger of taking photographs in front of a descending flight.

July 18, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
The British Airways making a close landing at Skiathos Airport.
Popular YouTube channel Cargospotter chronicled the moment of a British Airways plane making an extreme low landing at Skiathos Airport in Greece. The video, which shows the plane flying a few feet above tourists on a beach, highlights the danger of taking photographs in front of a descending flight.

According to The Sun, the Embraer E190 whizzed past spectators forcing some to duck for cover and one couple was reportedly even "pushed off" a ledge by the power of the jet blast. Cargospotter further wrote on their YouTube page, “Low landings and jetblasts can be observed on a daily basis and last week we filmed an incredible low British Airways Embraer E190 landing.”

The airport, dubbed as 'Europe's St Maarten', regularly sees low landings and is popular with plane spotters and tourists, many of who throng the area surrounding the runway on to see a plane descend that close. Located right next to a beach, it attracts adrenaline-loving tourists trying to click selfies with aircrafts right overhead.

However, according to plane spotters, this flight was coming particularly low, with The Sun quoting Cargospotter said, "The people who were watching the planes were pushed from the wall by the wake turbulence of the Embraer."

The video has been viewed over two million times since it was posted.

