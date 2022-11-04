Watch: Flock of Sheep Notices 3D Painting Of Unfinished Bridge On Road, Changes Path

Street art has become exceedingly popular in recent times. You must have come across some magnificent paintings done on huge walls or 3D art on roads in your city. And, one such street art has got the internet talking. Recently, a video of a man painting an unfinished bridge on a road went viral on Twitter.

In addition to the impressive painting, the highlight of the video, for Twitterati, was a herd of sheep that got confused because of it. The now-viral clip opens with a man drawing an unfinished bridge on a road using chalk. He also paints a canal under the bridge to make the art look even more realistic.

After a few frames, a herd of sheep is seen approaching the painting, but it changes its path and moves towards the right side of the road upon seeing the 3D painting. The painting looked so realistic that it even left the herd of sheep confused. “Creativity is intelligence having fun (sic),” read the caption of the 42-second video.

Soon after the video went viral on the micro-blogging platform, one of the users wrote, “This Art of Perspective is Real and blends with the natural surrounding existence.”

Another remarked, “The art is good but what he did is dangerous. Others may encounter accidents because of it.”

Someone also pointed out, “Awesome art. But I believe the goats might not be seeing the same way that we are seeing from this side.” “This video has a powerful underlying message for all of us! Sometimes we respond to nothing but human-made illusions…” commented a fourth user.

The viral video has crossed more than 3.2 million views on Twitter so far.

A similar video of a dog changing its path after encountering 3D art had previously gone viral on the internet, leaving many in splits.

What are your thoughts on the viral video?

