Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Florida Alligator Devours Burmese Python and Internet is Stunned

In the 6-second clip, the snake can be seen lying lifeless in the jaws of the 'native American' alligator.

Updated:February 7, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Florida Alligator Devours Burmese Python and Internet is Stunned
Jaws of death | Image credit: Twitter

A video of an alligator eating a Burmese python is grabbing eyeballs on social media. The video was recorded at Everglades National Park in Florida and posted by the park’s official Twitter handle.

In the 6-second clip, the snake can be seen lying lifeless in the jaws of the “native American” alligator.

The tweet was captioned: "CHOMP!!! This invasive Burmese python was no match for our mighty, native American alligator!"

The caption said the video clip provides hope that native animals were “fighting back” against the pythons “overwhelming” the Everglades ecosystem.

Everglades is America’s largest subtropical wilderness.

Despite being native to Southeast Asia, Burmese pythons have become an established breeding population in South Florida since the end of the 20th century.

Twitter users praised the alligator and some even made puns alluding to the Florida Gators football team.

While one wrote, “One for the home team”, another wrote that it was about time they get “some hope” for their “beloved Everglades”. The user hoped that the gators found a delicious meal in the python.

One Twitter user commented: “Go gators!”

Another wrote, “I like snakes, but not in the Everglades! Hopefully, the gators will reign supreme!”

Another went on to write that the only way a python would gain the upper hand over an alligator is by “pure luck”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram