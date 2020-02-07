Watch: Florida Alligator Devours Burmese Python and Internet is Stunned

A video of an alligator eating a Burmese python is grabbing eyeballs on social media. The video was recorded at Everglades National Park in Florida and posted by the park’s official Twitter handle.

In the 6-second clip, the snake can be seen lying lifeless in the jaws of the “native American” alligator.

The tweet was captioned: "CHOMP!!! This invasive Burmese python was no match for our mighty, native American alligator!"

CHOMP!!! This invasive Burmese python was no match for our mighty, native American alligator! With all the news of pythons overwhelming the Everglades ecosystem, it gives us hope to see our native animals fighting back. Video by Richard Petrosky pic.twitter.com/VzEK0NngQT — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) February 2, 2020

The caption said the video clip provides hope that native animals were “fighting back” against the pythons “overwhelming” the Everglades ecosystem.

Everglades is America’s largest subtropical wilderness.

Despite being native to Southeast Asia, Burmese pythons have become an established breeding population in South Florida since the end of the 20th century.

Twitter users praised the alligator and some even made puns alluding to the Florida Gators football team.

While one wrote, “One for the home team”, another wrote that it was about time they get “some hope” for their “beloved Everglades”. The user hoped that the gators found a delicious meal in the python.

One for the home team — Thomas Fraser (@tfraser71) February 2, 2020

Its about time we get some hope for our beloved Everglades. I hope the gators find them a delicious meal — Jesse Ray Akins (@JesseRayAkins1) February 3, 2020

One Twitter user commented: “Go gators!”

Another wrote, “I like snakes, but not in the Everglades! Hopefully, the gators will reign supreme!”

I like snakes, but not in the Everglades! Hopefully, the gators will reign supreme! — Joshua Avondoglio (@joshavon) February 6, 2020

Another went on to write that the only way a python would gain the upper hand over an alligator is by “pure luck”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.