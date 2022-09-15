Watch: Florida Man Chased By An Alligator While Fishing

Social media brings us some of the most amazing wildlife photographs and videos. Sometimes, these videos are about how animals camouflage and pose a threat to us as we continue with our activities around their habitat. One such video showing a crocodile chasing a man who went fishing has gone viral on Twitter.

This man narrowly escaped an encounter with an alligator in Florida 🐊 pic.twitter.com/uWtk5auaWO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 13, 2022

The video was posted on the microblogging platform from the official account of Now This News. Captioned, “This man narrowly escaped an encounter with an alligator in Florida,” the video showed the man running away after an alligator tried to chase him.

The caption and part of the 3 minutes and 40 seconds long video showed the man fishing at a lake. All of a sudden, he utters the words, “Oh, Jesus Christ” in fear. The next moment, an alligator starts chasing the man as he runs for his life.

After a few seconds, the reptile stops and stalks the man. The man then says “Well, that puts an end to my tarpon fishing.” And he continues to wait for the reptile to go back. As the reptile heads back, the man starts following him and calling him “buddy”.

The incident happened in Florida. The video was published on September 13 and has gathered over 1.5 lakh views and 190 likes. People in the comments mentioned that the place where he was fishing was “Everglades”.

That's no walking path. Alligators made that trail and he's in their house taking food out of their pantry. I'd find another fishing spot. — RM Mїller (@RMMMiller) September 13, 2022

A user commented, “That’s no walking path. Alligators made that trail and he’s in their house taking food out of their pantry. I’d find another fishing spot.”

Am I the only one yelling at my phone when the guy turns around and starts following the alligator? Why would you do that? — 🌻Roe Roe Roe Your Vote🇺🇦 🌻 (@mbeahall) September 13, 2022

People even called him foolish for following the alligator back to the lake. A user wrote, “Am I the only one yelling at my phone when the guy turns around and starts following the alligator? Why would you do that?”

What do you think about the man’s conduct in such a dangerous situation? Is it justified?

