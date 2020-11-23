Watch: Florida Man Rushes in to Save Pet, Pries Open Baby Alligator's Jaws to Save Dog

It is said that dogs are a man’s best friend, but an American man has proved that human beings are also a loyal friend to their pets. Richard Wilbanks, a 74-year-old man in Florida, rescued his pet dog from the grasp of a baby alligator.

He was enjoying a day out with the dog Gunner when he heard him crying out. As per Richard, when he saw that Gunner was in the grasp of an alligator, he ran from his lawn chair to the water, reported NBC-2.

Surveillance cameras by Florida Wildlife Federation recorded the entire incident, which is now going viral online. The report says that FWF, in collaboration with fSTOP foundation, wants to increase awareness about avoiding situations like the one faced by Richard.

William Freund of the foundation said that if people understand how to deal with wildlife, then the outcomes are going to be positive. He insists that pet owners should be cautious in areas that have alligators, because as per him, the situation does not turn out well often. He was happy to know that the three involved in the situation — Richard, Gunner and the alligator — were safe.

Richard said that his instincts took over. “Adrenaline kicked in and I just went right into the water after the gator and Gunner,” he said. The video of the incident shared on Twitter is getting shocking reactions.

Video of the incident also went viral on Twitter. While one person said he would have just gotten a new dog, the other said that the man should not be interfering with nature.

Many others were impressed with the courage shown by Richard for Gunner. A woman commented that this is what a real man looks like.

Another Twitter commenter shared the pictures of his dogs and said that he is glad that Richard and Gunner are okay.

One person was, however, angry that the baby alligator would get starved after Richard had snatched away its food.

Other users replied to him that the man was just trying to save his own dog and anyone in his situation would have done the same thing.