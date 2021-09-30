WATCH: Florida Man Uses Empty Trash Can to Trap Alligator in Backyard

What would be your reaction if you spot a dangerous animal like an alligator on your lawn? Obviously, you run to save your life. However, this Florida man refused to leave and decided to tame the giant reptile. While his act anyway deserved attention, but what caught people’s notice was his unique technique used in capturing the alligator. The man used an empty trash can to trap the animal and video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet.

Twitter user @kerethp posted the clip on his timeline along with a caption where he suggested that the man in the video deserved the ‘internet for the Month of September’ title.

The video shows the man placing the trash can opening towards the alligator as he tries to trap the reptile inside it. He follows the alligator along with the can, pushing the reptile backwards before getting successful in the mission. The end of the video shows the man getting the trash back in an upright position and closing its lid. The act gets loud cheers from onlookers, many of who captured the incident on camera.

Since being posted online, the video has gone viral garnering over 3.7 million views along with 2.2 lakh likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the clip, users flooded the reply section expressing amazement at the man’s technique. A user wrote, “This is fascinating! Florida man has some serious animal catching skills. But why didn’t the alligator turn and run away if it was scared of the trash bin? “

However, there were also some who did not like the idea of catching the alligator this way and suggested that the man should have called animal rescue.

While some expressed concern for the alligator’s safety, one of the users posted a video of the man releasing the animal back in an open area.

The man’s quick action definitely saved people from at least some injuries, if not loss of life.

