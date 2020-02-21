Watch: Florida Surfer's Scary Drone Footage Shows a Sea of Sharks Swimming around Him

Drone footage captured by a surfer revealed the number of sharks that were swimming around him while he surfed on a US beach on Tuesday, giving netizens the creeps.

The video, uploaded by Florida surfer Jeremy Johnson, shows him surfing on the New Smyrna Beach while a bunch of sharks swim dangerously close to him, almost enveloping him from all sides.

The 33-year-old surfer told CNN that he had been worried before hitting the waves that morning as he saw a number of fishermen in the vicinity, indicating the presence of fish.

"But the weather and waves were really great so I decided to go for it," Johnson told CNN. "I ran out and jumped on my board when I got to shin-deep water and paddled super [shallow] with just my hands, because I was scared of how many sharks were there."

The video of him swimming with the sharks has gone viral on social media with over 15,000 views on Instagram in two days.

With its considerable population of black-tip sharks, New Smyrna Beach has earned itself the infamous reputation of being called the "shark capital of the world".

Just last July, a family's day out on the beach turned into a nightmare after drone footage showed sharks swimming toward two children in the water.

Nevertheless, shark attacks remain a largely uncommon occurrence, despite numbers of such incidents being on the rise. As per data provided by the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), there were 2,785 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks between 1958 and 2016 around the world. 439 of these proved fatal.

