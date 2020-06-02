WATCH: Florida Woman Comes Face to Face With Two Alligators Fighting at her Doorstep

In case you thought you had seen it all when the clip of two alligators fighting in a golf club went viral, here is a video that will change your perception.

A woman based out of Florida has revealed that she spotted two alligators fighting with each other right outside her house.

In the video that she has shared on Facebook, one can see an alligator trying to attack another. In the background of the clip, she can be repeatedly heard saying ‘they are fighting’.

The short video clip shows two alligators walking towards each other, after a while one of them attacks the other with his mouth.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, Susan Geshel wrote, "6:45 AM today We heard a loud pounding ON our front door Two huge alligators are fighting!(sic)"