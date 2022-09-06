Watch: Flounder Fish Lies Motionless, Camouflaged Until ...

You must have heard or read about animals who camouflage themselves to blend into their surroundings for safety as well as to attack their prey. Flounder fish is one example. Recently, a video, shared on Twitter by the account Science Girl, proved this fact. The 13-second video shows flounder fish lying motionless, cleverly camouflaged in the ground. She jumps and immediately gobbles up her prey (a small fish) passing by.

In the video, it is extremely hard to spot the flounder fish, which camouflages itself because of its skin colour. If you observe the video, you will see a black dot-like thing. This is the eye of the flounder fish, which has blended into its surroundings.

She patiently waits for her prey to come closer. The moment the fish realises the prey is in its reach, it pounces on it. After eating its prey, the fish returns to its original position concealing herself from the surroundings.

Apart from the Flounder fish and her prey, a seahorse can also be spotted.

Flounder surprising a passing fish both eyes are on the side facing up from its sea floor camouflage, some species can adaptively change patterns and colouration to match backgrounds, avoiding detection by prey and to avoid predation itself pic.twitter.com/PRoNvpX1vm — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 2, 2022

The video left many users quite fascinated and they expressed their reactions. One user wrote that it is natural selection.

Natural selection. — TheLogicalShaman (@LogicalShaman) September 2, 2022

Another user revealed an interesting fact about these fish. The user wrote that when these fish are born, both eyes are on one side. However, as they proceed to adulthood, one eye moves to the other side.

When they are born, both eyes are on each side. However, as they grow into adulthood, one eye starts to migrate to the other side! — Just Another Human (@kanch7) September 2, 2022

Apart from these interesting facts, some users joked about how the seahorse remained at peace even after watching this incident. One user wrote that for seahorses, it is like another day in the hood.

Seahorse is like “ just another day in hood” — Jermaine (@TheJermaineM) September 2, 2022

Another user wrote that seahorse is like, “yeah, so what”.

that seahorse is like "yeah, so what" — YorkDucks (@YorkDucks) September 2, 2022

This video has garnered more than 1.99 lakh views. It is retweeted more than 600 times.

