CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Flounder Fish Lies Motionless, Camouflaged Until ...
2-MIN READ

Watch: Flounder Fish Lies Motionless, Camouflaged Until ...

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 10:40 IST

New Delhi, India

If you observe the video, you will see a black dot-like thing.

If you observe the video, you will see a black dot-like thing.

Apart from the Flounder fish and her prey, a seahorse can also be spotted.

You must have heard or read about animals who camouflage themselves to blend into their surroundings for safety as well as to attack their prey. Flounder fish is one example. Recently, a video, shared on Twitter by the account Science Girl, proved this fact. The 13-second video shows flounder fish lying motionless, cleverly camouflaged in the ground. She jumps and immediately gobbles up her prey (a small fish) passing by.

In the video, it is extremely hard to spot the flounder fish, which camouflages itself because of its skin colour. If you observe the video, you will see a black dot-like thing. This is the eye of the flounder fish, which has blended into its surroundings.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

She patiently waits for her prey to come closer. The moment the fish realises the prey is in its reach, it pounces on it. After eating its prey, the fish returns to its original position concealing herself from the surroundings.

Apart from the Flounder fish and her prey, a seahorse can also be spotted.

The video left many users quite fascinated and they expressed their reactions. One user wrote that it is natural selection.

Another user revealed an interesting fact about these fish. The user wrote that when these fish are born, both eyes are on one side. However, as they proceed to adulthood, one eye moves to the other side.

Apart from these interesting facts, some users joked about how the seahorse remained at peace even after watching this incident. One user wrote that for seahorses, it is like another day in the hood.

Another user wrote that seahorse is like, “yeah, so what”.

This video has garnered more than 1.99 lakh views. It is retweeted more than 600 times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 06, 2022, 10:40 IST
last updated:September 06, 2022, 10:40 IST