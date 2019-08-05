Take the pledge to vote

WATCH: 'Flying Man' Takes off from France, Glides Across English Channel on Hoverboard

The French inventor took off from Sangatte, just outside Calais in France at about 0617 GMT, on a little platform powered by five small jet engines.

Reuters

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Screenshot from video uploaded by Reuters.
Franky Zapata on Sunday (August 4) succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, zooming over the Strait of Dover in just over 20 minutes.

The French inventor took off from Sangatte, just outside Calais in France at about 0617 GMT, on a little platform powered by five small jet engines.

He reached Britain after a stop on a boat halfway through the 35-km crossing to refuel, waving to onlookers before landing safely in Saint Margaret's Bay, close to the White Cliffs of Dover on Britain's southern coast.

The inventor had received a 1.3 million euro grant from the French army in late 2018 to help finance the development of the hoverboard.

He said on arrival it was not yet clear what the hoverboard might be used for, adding that it was a complex craft that the average person was unlikely to be able to navigate.

