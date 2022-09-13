WATCH: Foal Mistakes Image on Moving Bus For A Real Horse, Rushes Alongside The Vehicle

In the Coimbatore district, a video of a foal horse running along a moving bus is doing the rounds on social media. The foal, after it considered the horse image on the bus as its mother, went running alongside the bus. The viral video has been captured by a passerby near Pattiswarar temple in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.

Near the Pattiswarar temple in Coimbatore, the Dharpanam Mandapam and Pattithurai regions are home to over 10 horses. Of these, one of the foal horses was looking for its mother as the herd’s mothers went to a different location about a week ago.

Here’s the video:

In this instance, a baby horse came around a private bus in Coimbatore on September 12 and blocked the path after spotting a horse image on the bus headed to Gandhipuram near the Perur bus station. When the bus departed, the horse pursued it while screaming and viewing the picture. Meanwhile, the onlookers were amazed and recorded the activity of the horse and disseminated it on social media, which later went viral.

