Watch: Food Delivery Man Breaks Down after a Customer Orders Birthday Cake for Him

The coronavirus pandemic might have put a stop on our normal lives; however, some people are working round the clock to keep things as normal as they can. Just like India, China’s Wuhan also has a few essential services operating in the time of lockdown, with food delivery being one of them.

Given the rush during working hours, a deliveryman recently forgot to celebrate his birthday on April 15. He kept on working on his special day as usual, until an anonymous customer decided to make it memorable for him.

The delivery man received a request for a cake and went to the bakery shop to collect his order. However, he was left surprised on realizing that the cake was ordered for him instead.

The World of Buzz quoted the shopkeeper saying, “He kept asking if someone really bought the cake for him, and I told him each time, yes. Someone bought the cake for you”.

He couldn’t believe his eyes and confirmed the shopkeeper multiple times to check if there was a mistake. After getting convinced, he accepted the order and left the shop in tears.

The camera outside the bakery shop captured the delivery man sitting on the stairs and eating his birthday cake, all while being emotional.

The video was shared over Chinese social media platform Weibo and has went viral soon after. Netizens couldn’t stop showering their love for the sweet gesture.