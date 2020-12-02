Watch: Footage of 'Wall of Smoke' Goes Viral as Australia Bushfire Rips Through Heritage-listed Island

A bushfire is burning for more than six weeks across the World-Heritage-listed K'gari/Fraser Island off Australia's Queensland coast. It could prove potentially disastrous for its habitats and wildlife.

The Independent recently shared a tweet where a video taken from a boat highlighted how the bushfire had engulfed the surrounding areas of the island creating almost a partition, writing, "Out-of-control bushfire creates terrifying 'wall of smoke' in Australia."

The video, which was shared by them on Facebook as well saw people expressing shock and fear. A number of them write, "Not again" in the comment section.

According to a report by The Guardian, on Tuesday, the fire was burning on two fronts and was travelling south towards the Kingfisher bay tourism resort. Eighty staff from the establishment were asked to get ready for evacuation.

In a conversation with the publication, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was making its way to the island's famed Valley of the Giants, which is home to fauna more than a thousand years old.

As per the report, the fire started in mid-October after an illegal campfire and has already burned across 2,00,000 acres.

As per a report by CNN, Queensland's Bureau of Meteorology has stated that the fire danger is likely to be aggravated by strong wing and extreme heat wave conditions which are already forecast.

The island, which is also known by its indigenous name K'gari, was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1992 for its unique forests and natural beauty. It is considered to be the world's largest sand island and has the only rainforest growing on sand.

The report cited the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO's State of the Climate 2020 report that was released last month where it was stated that climate change is influencing the frequency and severity of the bushfires raging across the country by affecting temperature, relative humidity and associated changes to the fuel moisture content.