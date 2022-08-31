Watch: Football Fans' Phenomenal Cup-Stacking Skills on Display in Ireland

People love going to a stadium and watching matches live. The thrill and fun of the game are on another level when the competition between the two teams is cut-throat. However, when the match doesn’t give you what you came for, you start to find pleasure in different things at the stadium. The dilemma of the match not being interesting enough and yet not wanting to leave the stadium because your ticket money will go to waste makes people do other interesting and bizarre things. One such interesting video has surfaced on the social media platform Instagram where a bunch of fans are seen getting excited seeing a person showcasing his cup stacking skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)



The reel shows fans of Ireland celebrating in a stadium. The video starts with fans from two seating levels of the stadium trying to connect two different cup stacks into one. The fans around them show enthusiasm the way they would if their favourite player scored in the game. As soon as the cup stacks successfully connect into one, the fans celebrate with claps and loud cheers. The stack’s length is so large that it reaches from the lower level to the higher level of the stadium.

The video shared on the social media platform has accumulated more than 48,000 views and over 3,500 likes. The caption reads, “American football fans in Ireland show off their cup stacking skills”. The caption reveals that the fans had flooded the stadium to watch a game of American Football.

However, they were more interested in building plastic cup skyscrapers than in watching the game. People in the comments have expressed how much they love the fans’ enthusiasm. While some people commented about how the little things in life give us happiness, others lauded the skills of the two men stacking the cups.

