WATCH: Forest Guard in Gir 'Negotiates' with Lion to Let Him Go, King of the Jungle Obliges

Screenshot of the video showing the 'negotiation' between lion and the forest guard.

The guard named Mahesh Sondarva can be seen pleading with the lion, who is sitting in the middle of the road, to let him go.

A video of a beat guard dealing with a lion on his way home in Gujarat's Gir forest has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the guard named Mahesh Sondarva can be seen pleading with the lion, who is sitting in the middle of the road, to let him go. He is making a request in Gujarati.

While pleading, Sondarva also makes some strange noise and the lion makes way for him, obliging to his request. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Dr Anshuman, who is posted at the forest.

Putting out the clip, he wrote, “My lion hearted staff pleads (in Gujarati) that I am there full day in your service so now please let me go and the King gracefully agrees.”

He added that such moments make Gir forest an enigma wrapped in mystery. He posted a line from a Hindi song to explain the chemistry between the lion and the staff.

The clip has garnered more than 9.5K views. Netizens have also commented on it profusely.

Responding to the video, one user said that he was from Vadodara, but had never visited Gir forest. He asserted that he would surely make a plan to go there.

Another person said that it would have been better had the IFS officer used “our lion hearted staff” instead of “my lion hearted staff”.

A twitterati shared a video in the comments to show that lions at Gir forest are friendly towards humans.

Last abode of the Asiatic lion in the world, Gir forest, had witnessed increase in population of lions, as revealed by PM Narendra Modi.

