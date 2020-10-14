Watch: Forest Officials Rescue 10-Foot Python from NTPC Power Plant in Greater Noida

A 10-feet long python was rescued by the Forest Department officials from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Greater Noida. The presence of the giant reptile caused a bit of panic at the NTPC campus, they immediately called in the Forest Department for help.

The officials successfully caught the snake, carried it in a bag and later released in a nearby forest.

A short videoclip of the giant snake being placed in a bag by the officials was posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

#WATCH: Officials of Forest Department rescued a python at NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) plant in Greater Noida, yesterday. The snake was later released into the wild. pic.twitter.com/1hPtiND9DO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2020

The video shows two officials holding the snake from each end, as one of them tries to place the snake’s head in the bag. The snake trying to break free snaps aggressively but is overpowered by the officials. A few moments later, one of the officers with the help of a colleague finally managed to capture the snake and place it securely in the bag.

The snake capturing video has garnered over 24,000 views since shared online. However, it has also received comments appreciating the forest official’s quick response, while others pointed out the manner of its capture in a bag.

One user commented on the way the python was placed in the bag, while referring to the forest officials ‘wrong way,’ he said, the tail part should be bagged first and then slowly lowering till its head.

This how forest officers trained to catch the 10 feet python in 2 feet cement bag, I feel the pain of that animal, forest Department is giving good salary to officer to have expensive shoes, cloths, goggles but not having money to buy a safe long comfortable bag for python — Vipin (@L__awyer) October 14, 2020

Many users commented on the same lines as they thought the forest officials erred and struggled to bag the snake.

Another user wrote about the ‘careless’ behaviour of the officials and they should have used a box instead of a plastic bag.

How careless they are, they should have used a box rather than small plastic bag. — Sandhya (@Sandhya82205775) October 14, 2020

This is a second instance of a python captured by forest officials. A fortnight ago, the forest department officials captured a huge python in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur area. The python spotted in Sihari village, had reportedly gorged on a goat and was unable to move. Panicked villagers called the forest officials for help, the python was captured and released in a nearby forest area.