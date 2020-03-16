Watch: Forest Officials Rescue Leopard from Well in Madhya Pradesh

A video of a leopard being rescued by forest officials from a deep well has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

In the clip, the leopard can be seen evacuated from the well using a rope ladder and a cot. The cot was tied upside down keeping the safety factor in mind. Reportedly, the rescue operation lasted for five hours.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Parveen Kaswan and he complemented the animal for cooperating with the officials.

Kaswan captioned the clip, “Ingenuity at best. This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also”.

This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also. Via @ravindramtripa1 pic.twitter.com/fqwgQ4OFUQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

Within hours of the clip getting uploaded, it has garnered over 30,000 views and has received over 3,000 likes.

Some of the users also praised the efforts, with one user saying, “What patience & ingenuity exhibited by the rescue team”.

What patience & ingenuity exhibited by the rescue team! — Smita🇮🇳 (@DikshitSmita) March 16, 2020

While other user said that the leopard was terrified but it didn’t attack anyone.

Woh kitna dara hua hai. Thank God ki he is safe and the rescuers didn't get attacked — anusha harishankar 🇮🇳 (@Aharishankar) March 16, 2020

Here are some of the reactions:

🙏 Great Rescue excellent work all member who done the best job. — L KURIEN (@l_kurien) March 16, 2020

Towards the end it seems like the leopard waited for the men to move away and only then it stepped out. Commendable rescue work 👏👏 — richa badola (@richa04richa) March 16, 2020