Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Watch: Forest Officials Rescue Leopard from Well in Madhya Pradesh

The video was shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Parveen Kaswan and he complemented the animal for cooperating with the officials.

A video of a leopard being rescued by forest officials from a deep well has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

In the clip, the leopard can be seen evacuated from the well using a rope ladder and a cot. The cot was tied upside down keeping the safety factor in mind. Reportedly, the rescue operation lasted for five hours.

Kaswan captioned the clip, “Ingenuity at best. This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also”.

Within hours of the clip getting uploaded, it has garnered over 30,000 views and has received over 3,000 likes.

Some of the users also praised the efforts, with one user saying, “What patience & ingenuity exhibited by the rescue team”.

While other user said that the leopard was terrified but it didn’t attack anyone.

Here are some of the reactions:

