Watch: Former Ballerina with Alzheimer's Rejoices Her Old Dance to Swan Lake in Heart-warming Video

When a person has dedicated her entire life perfecting a craft, even fatal diseases like Alzheimer’s cannot take it away from them. A viral video of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer’s disease dancing to Swan Lake is winning the internet.

The video was posted by Felipe Tristan on Twitter on Monday which shows former prima ballerina Marta C. González dances to Swan Lake from her wheelchair. Marta was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. She died in 2019 after her prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s which affected her memory.

Despite the effects of Alzheimer's disease on her memory, Marta immediately feels an emotional and physical connection to the music she once danced to on stage. The video also features clips of her mesmerising performance years ago when she was a professional dancer at New York City Ballet. The similarity in movements and Marta’s automatic reaction to the music has even impressed netizens.

Viewed over 4.7 million times on Twitter, the video has attracted netizens for its deeply touching appeal. One user commented, "I agree. Music communicates, unites, inspires. We would be lost without it."

A dancer who related to the video said, “OMG I’m crying. I studied dance and still remember everything because the music becomes the dance. Thank you for sharing as I hit the hay.”

The video was originally shared by a Spanish organization that works with Alzheimer's and dementia patients, Asociación Música para Despertar that uses music to help improve their mood and memory.

However, the old video came back to life after celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Antonio Banderas, and internationally renowned choreographer, Arlene Phillips praised the video.

The Peppermint actor said that humans’ innate connection to music, to movement and to the arts, is beautiful. Choreographer Arlene also shared the video and said that it has absolutely broken her heart. She further said, "The glimpses of memory , the sadness for those with or a loved one living with Alzheimer’s."