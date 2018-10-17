GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WATCH: Former CM of Balochistan Faces All Tough Questions With the 'Perfect' Answer

The viral video shows former CM of Balochistan ignoring questions from journalists with 'No comments'.

News18.com

October 17, 2018, 8:19 PM IST
WATCH: Former CM of Balochistan Faces All Tough Questions With the 'Perfect' Answer
(Image: Twitter)
Politicians are well-equipped with the art of cleverly dodging hard-hitting questions. But former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani is leaving the internet in splits after an old video of the Pakistani leader shows him artfully dodging questions from journalists with "Aur sawaal (Next question)?".

The now-viral video, which was shared by Pakistani journalist Farid Qureshi, shows the former CM inviting journalists to ask questions. However, when the shower of questions began, the leader started to ignore them, instead asking for more questions and ultimately ending the 'informative Q&A' with "No comments".




The video has left Twitterati with huge fits of laughter, with many trolling the former CM for the manner in which he faced the tough questions.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
