Watch: Former Miss Colombia Grooves to Music Weeks After Getting Leg Amputated

Daniella Alvarez is determined to never give up by not only standing but also dancing on her feet just three weeks after getting her left leg amputated.

The 32-year-old model became Miss Colombia in 2011 and had her left foot and part of the left leg removed as complications arose following a routine surgery, US portal Hola reported. However, she did not let this be a hurdle and soon started dancing and also a video on Instagram.





She captioned the post by saying, “Swinging life with my favorite match @rickialvarezv Don't care about the difficulties! We must be resilient in life!! #enrumbatecondaniella”.

In the now viral video, the popular model can be seen grooving to Elvis Crespo’s ‘Besos de Coral’ with her arms wrapped around her brother Ricki Alvarez. Both match their rhythm and seem to thoroughly enjoy the music as Ricki lowers Daniella to a dip as the concluding step.

The video has worked magic in encouraging people to not lose hope. The video has been viewed over 39 lakh times on Instagram.

She has shared her entire journey of dealing with her amputation with the online fraternity. From visiting the hospital to sharing her state of mind, she has been very transparent with her fans.





