Watch: Former War Veteran Breaks Down on Receiving Cushion Printed with Late Wife's Face

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from crying either and wrote emotional comments on the video.

In a heart-warming incident, ninety-four-year-old war veteran Ken Benbow’s love and adoration for his wife has come out be nothing less than a fairy-tale.

Ken was married to his wife Ada for 71 years and his life has changed ever since she passed away at 93 in August last year. The war veteran moved to Thistleton Lodge Care Home in Lancashire, England. Every night, he slept with a photograph of Ada by his bed at his care home.

After noticing this for several months, Ken’s carer Kia Tobin, 17, decided to bring a surprise gift for the old man. She gave him a cushion with a printed picture of his wife, so that he can hug it tight at night.

Ken broke down in tears with this sweet gesture and rejoiced the special gift.

Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from crying either and wrote emotional comments on the video.

A user mentioned, “How absolutely lovely of her [carer] to do such a good thing for him, and how lovely of him to adore his late wife so much. May we all be so fortunate as to have kind loving people like that in our lives.”

Other people also shared their stories about being a carer and the memories related to their jobs.

On his interview to Good Morning Britain, Ken said, “I'm going to cry if I keep on, because it was just so touching. It was lovely, the most precious thing anyone could ever wish for.”

Talking about his wife, the veteran said, “She was the best little woman in the world, most loving caring wife. I smother myself with the pillow it's so beautiful and soft and lovely.”

