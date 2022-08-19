WATCH: Four Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai's Borivali West

In a horrifying incident, a building collapsed in Mumbai today afternoon. As per the police, it was already evacuated and nobody has been injured. The building was located in Borivali. The fire brigade was seen approaching the site and checked if there are people trapped under the debris. Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and three ambiances are already on site, reported PTI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Gitajali Building collapsed around 12.34 pm. The search and rescue operation is underway to check if anyone is trapped underneath the debris. A video of the building coming down in debris like a pack of cards has hit the internet and is now going viral. Have a look:

SEE | A building collapsed in Mumbai today afternoon. Police say, it was already evacuated and that nobody has been injured. pic.twitter.com/FTdJywK2PB — Vinaya Deshpande (@vinivdvc) August 19, 2022

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. Earlier in Gurgaon, at least two people died and several were feared trapped after the roof of an apartment in Haryana’s Gurugram collapsed. The incident occurred on the sixth floor of the D Block of the Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109. The drawing room floor collapsed while a room on the floor was being renovated. All of the building’s roofs and floors, from the sixth to the ground floor, collapsed at the same time, and rescue operations are currently on.

Such incidents are not just confined to India. Earlier in North Carolina, a house located on a beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks collapsed and was swept away by sea waves due to rising water levels and beach erosion.

The collapse was also captured in a video that was shared by Cape Hatteras National Seashore, National Park Service on its official Twitter handle. Sharing the location of the house, the department wrote that it was the second house that collapsed that day. Fortunately, both houses were unoccupied at the time of the incident.

